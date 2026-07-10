Doximity (DOCS) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Doximity (DOCS) ended the recent trading session at $21.77, demonstrating a -1.09% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.42% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%.

Coming into today, shares of the medical social networking site had gained 9.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 5.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.2%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Doximity in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.29, indicating a 19.44% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $151.7 million, up 3.97% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.39 per share and a revenue of $670.18 million, signifying shifts of -8.55% and +3.93%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Doximity. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Doximity presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Doximity has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.79 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 27.63.

Investors should also note that DOCS has a PEG ratio of 4.11 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical Info Systems industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.16.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, finds itself in the bottom 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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