Doximity (DOCS) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest close session, Doximity (DOCS) was up +2.71% at $24.66. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the medical social networking site had gained 1.35% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 1.25% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 9.3%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Doximity in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 13, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.28, reflecting a 26.32% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $143.67 million, showing a 3.89% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.54 per share and a revenue of $643.12 million, indicating changes of +8.45% and +12.75%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Doximity. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.56% higher. Doximity currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Doximity is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.1. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 22.37.

We can additionally observe that DOCS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.19. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. DOCS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.