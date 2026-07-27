Doximity (DOCS) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Doximity (DOCS) closed at $20.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.79% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.18%.

The medical social networking site's shares have seen a decrease of 2.2% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's gain of 3.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.77%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Doximity in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 6, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.3, indicating a 16.67% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $151.7 million, showing a 3.97% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.42 per share and a revenue of $670.18 million, indicating changes of -6.58% and +3.93%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Doximity. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Doximity currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Doximity is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.4. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 23.92.

Also, we should mention that DOCS has a PEG ratio of 3.75. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DOCS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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