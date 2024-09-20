Doximity (DOCS) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Doximity (DOCS) ended the recent trading session at $40.88, demonstrating a +0.62% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

The medical social networking site's shares have seen an increase of 12.05% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's gain of 1.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Doximity in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.26, signifying a 18.18% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $127.05 million, indicating a 11.83% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $520.23 million, which would represent changes of +10.53% and +9.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Doximity should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Doximity possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Doximity is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 38.57. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.94 of its industry.

It's also important to note that DOCS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.29. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. DOCS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, finds itself in the bottom 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.