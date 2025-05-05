Doximity (DOCS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Doximity (DOCS) standing at $59.39, reflecting a +0.1% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.74%.

The medical social networking site's shares have seen an increase of 15.79% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's loss of 1.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Doximity in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 15, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.27, signifying an 8% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $133.76 million, up 13.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Doximity should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Doximity is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Doximity is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 42.11. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.48, which means Doximity is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that DOCS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.28. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.25.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Doximity, Inc. (DOCS)

