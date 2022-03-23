Doximity (DOCS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Doximity (DOCS) closed at $50.47, marking a +1.55% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.23% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the medical social networking site had lost 11.23% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 6.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.04% in that time.

Doximity will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Doximity should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Doximity is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Doximity has a Forward P/E ratio of 64.54 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.39.

We can also see that DOCS currently has a PEG ratio of 8.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.63 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%.

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.