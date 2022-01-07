Doximity (DOCS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Doximity (DOCS) closed the most recent trading day at $47.64, moving +1.56% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the medical social networking site had lost 18.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.36%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Doximity as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Doximity. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Doximity is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Doximity's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 81.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.76, so we one might conclude that Doximity is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that DOCS has a PEG ratio of 10.24. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DOCS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

