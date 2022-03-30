Doximity (DOCS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Doximity (DOCS) closed at $51.81, marking a -1.45% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the medical social networking site had lost 9.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 5.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.02%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Doximity as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Doximity. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.8% higher. Doximity currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Doximity is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 68.27. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.09.

Investors should also note that DOCS has a PEG ratio of 8.53 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.7 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

