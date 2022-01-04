Doximity (DOCS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Doximity (DOCS) closed at $51.34, marking a -0.43% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the medical social networking site had lost 10.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 4.74%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.76%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Doximity as it approaches its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Doximity should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Doximity is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Doximity is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 90.06. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.66, so we one might conclude that Doximity is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that DOCS has a PEG ratio of 11.26. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.64 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

