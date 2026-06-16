Doximity (DOCS) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Doximity (DOCS) ended the recent trading session at $20.89, demonstrating a +1.02% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.64%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.15%.

The stock of medical social networking site has risen by 5.62% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 4.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Doximity in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.29, signifying a 19.44% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $151.7 million, indicating a 3.97% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.39 per share and a revenue of $670.18 million, representing changes of -8.55% and +3.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Doximity should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Doximity boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Doximity is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.89. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 24.48.

It is also worth noting that DOCS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.12. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. DOCS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, positioning it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DOCS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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