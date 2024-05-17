Doximity Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DOCS

In trading on Friday, shares of Doximity Inc (Symbol: DOCS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.34, changing hands as high as $29.00 per share. Doximity Inc shares are currently trading up about 17.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOCS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DOCS's low point in its 52 week range is $19.71 per share, with $36.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.67.

