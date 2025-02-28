Doximity and Krispy Kreme have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock Doximity is a networking platform for medical professionals built with tools for secure communication, telemedicine, and career development. Investors can think of Doximity as Microsoft's "LinkedIn," except rather than focusing on the entire job market, Doximity focuses on the niche and unique healthcare provider market, helping doctors, nurse practitioners (NPs) and other clinicians to share ideas, communicate, and stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research. Doximity also boasts a HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) approved secure messaging and video call platform for patient conversations, career listings, salary information, and digital faxing.

"The Digital Platform for Doctors"

Doximity dubs itself "The digital platform for doctors," and its footprint in the market backs its bold website claim with hard data. According to Doximity's latest earnings presentation, over 80% of all US physicians use Doximity.

In early February, DOCS outlined its impressive financials, which included subscription revenue growth of 19% (the best kind of growth because it's recurring), 1 117% net revenue retention rate, and some of the highest adjusted EBITDA margins on Wall Street (55%). Meanwhile, the company marked its fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit top-and-bottom line growth. Quarterly EPS grew 55% while revenue leaped 25% year-over-year.

Meanwhile, DOCS is not only growing rapidly and consistently, but the healthcare disruptor is smashing Wall Street analyst expectations along the way. In fact, since going public in 2021, DOCS has beat analyst expectations for fifteen straight quarters. Over the past four quarters, DOCS has delivered an average positive surprise of 26% over Zacks Consensus Analyst Estimates.

DOCS: Standout RS & Post-EPS Pattern

While many growth stocks are more than 40% off their highs, DOCS has exhibited relative strength, gaining ~32% thus far year-to-date. The stock is consolidating smartly after jumping more than 30% following earnings. The relative strength and lack of selling in the stock suggest that when the market pressure is relieved, DOCS is poised to lead.

Doximity: Transitioning Healthcare from Analog to Digital

In today's heavily bifurcated political climate, it's nearly impossible to find an issue on which both sides of the aisle can agree on. However, one rare issue that most anyone on the political spectrum can agree on is that US healthcare costs have gotten out of hand. The United States spends more per capita on healthcare than any other country, and the gap has expanded rapidly over time.

While many of these expenditures result from waste, fraud, and abuse, other inefficiencies contribute to the high costs. For instance, 80% of healthcare documents are sent via snail mail and fax, while 78% of physicians report burnout, with health IT being one of the least satisfying factors. Doximity is the antidote to many of these issues, and as healthcare providers slowly transition to the digital world, DOCS should be the primary beneficiary.

Bottom Line

Doximity's robust growth, consistent earnings beats, and strategic positioning within the rapidly digitizing healthcare sector make it a compelling investment. By addressing critical inefficiencies and providing essential tools for medical professionals, DOCS is contributing to transforming the healthcare industry.

Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) stock Krispy Kreme is a Charlotte-based. Globally recognized sweet treat brand, best known for its signature "Original Glazed" doughnut. Krispy Kreme's company model consists of a fresh doughnut shop network (known for the "Hot Now" sign), retail strategic partnerships, and e-commerce and delivery growth. The company operates mainly in the US and Canada; however, its international footprint extends to the UK, Australia, and Mexico. In addition, the company has a diversified sweet treat portfolio that includes entities like Insomnia Cookies. That said, Krispy Kreme's success mainly depends on its fresh doughnuts segment.

America's Newfound Health Kick

The COVID-19 Pandemic was a tough time for many Americans, which led to solitude, mental health issues, job loss, and, for some, the loss of loved ones. However, the COVID-19 silver lining is that, with extra time and a work-from-home-environment, many Americans discovered the importance of health. In addition, data from the COVID-19 virus conclusively showed that death from the virus (and many other viruses, for that matter) can largely be sidestepped if the patient is not overweight.

Though New Year's health resolutions are nothing new, a 2025 Ipsos poll found that "Younger Americans are particularly likely to resolve to healthier living – and even if you've been keeping up with Gen Z wellness trends, the extent of that enthusiasm is striking.

Krispy Kreme Earnings Plunge

While not all young people will stick with their resolutions, a long overdue seismic shift appears to be taking place in America. Health influencers such as Gary Brecka and Andrew Huberman have gained millions of followers over the past few years, and young people are listening. That's terrible news for Krispy Kreme, which has endured an EPS plunge from $0.24 in 2022 to just $.06 today.

Government Oversight Risk

Former Independent Presidential Candidate and current Health and Human Services (HHS) Robert F Kennedy Jr. is intent on "fixing the food" to "Make America Healthy Again." RFK aims to end subsidies for junk food and sugary drinks, eliminate ultra-processed foods, and develop dietary guidelines to educate Americans.

While RFK has just started his new role, he is already making waves. For instance, an RFK social media post that received millions of views read, "Congratulations SteaknShake on being the first national fast-food chain to begin the transition away from seed oils. Thanks for leadership in the crusade to Make America Healthy Again." While RFK may not be able to shut down restaurants like Krispy Kreme, his influence on the national stage may impact on American dietary habits.

Bottom Line

Krispy Kreme, a globally recognized sweet treat brand heavily reliant on its fresh doughnut segment, faces significant challenges as American dietary habits shift towards healthier lifestyles.

Additional content:

Trump's Auto Tariffs Threaten Industry, Automakers Struggle to Adapt

President Donald Trump's decision to impose sweeping tariffs on auto imports from Mexico, Canada and the European Union (EU) is set to send shockwaves across the global automotive industry. A whopping 25% tariff on vehicles and parts from these key trade partners is set to take effect on April 2, 2025. This threatens to disrupt supply chains, inflate vehicle prices and trigger widespread job losses.

Prominent car manufacturers like General Motors, Ford Motor and Toyota Motor depend on Mexico's strategic location and skilled labor force to build vehicles efficiently. With tariffs potentially adding thousands of dollars to each car, demand could plummet, forcing production slowdowns and workforce reductions.

The U.S. auto sector, which relies heavily on a tightly integrated North American and Mexican supply network, is expected to be severely hit. Critical components such as crankshafts and batteries often cross borders multiple times before being assembled. This means that tariffs could increase costs at every stage.

Furthermore, the tariffs are also expected to provide a competitive advantage to automakers from South Korea and Japan, who could sidestep these costs. As uncertainty looms, automakers and suppliers are bracing for a turbulent period that could reshape the future of the auto industry.

General Motors

The company has been implementing "playbook" strategic measures to minimize financial and operational disruptions due to the tariffs. Its reliance on Mexican manufacturing, where it produces many of its profitable pickup trucks and lower-cost electric vehicles, makes it especially vulnerable.

GM imported nearly 750,000 vehicles from Canada or Mexico to the United States in 2024. The company began planning for this scenario in November and has already reduced its international inventory by more than 30% to avoid the risk of finished vehicles suddenly becoming significantly more expensive. It expects to mitigate up to 50% of the additional costs in the short term without deploying capital. However, prolonged tariffs could force GM to make tougher decisions, like shifting production locations or restructuring its supply chains.

Ford Motor

F has acknowledged that Trump's tariffs could severely disrupt its operations. It has a Chihuahua engine plant and two assembly plants in Cautitlan and Hermosillo in Mexico. The company exported nearly 196,000 cars from Mexico to North America in the first half of 2024, with approximately 90% of the vehicles going to the United States alone. Ford also has an assembly plant in Oakville, Canada, where it has been planning to make a gas-powered F-Series pickup truck beginning 2026.

Terming them as a source of "cost and chaos", the tariffs could "blow a hole in the U.S. industry", as per F. While Ford sources most of its steel and aluminum domestically, some suppliers rely on imported materials, which could increase production costs. The company is assessing strategic shifts until the full impact becomes clearer.

Ford is also considering stockpiling inventory in anticipation of higher import costs. However, its executives are still concerned that even small disruptions across the supply chain could add up, negatively impacting the company's bottom line. Ford's CEO has been actively engaging with government officials in Washington D.C., to advocate for a more comprehensive approach rather than targeting only Mexico and Canada.

Toyota Motor

TM's operational costs are expected to surge and threaten its market position. Many of Toyota's best-selling vehicles, including the RAV4 and Corolla are produced in Canada and Mexico, leaving them exposed to higher import duties. TM used to make its Tacoma pick-up trucks in the United States but now does so at its two plants in Mexico and ships them back to the country.

In preparation, TM has been working closely with the Japanese government and industry leaders to seek diplomatic solutions and minimize the tariffs. It is also considering adjustments to its supply chain and production strategy to reduce the impact. Toyota already has several U.S. manufacturing facilities in states like Kentucky, Texas and Indiana that can help absorb some of the effects. However, shifting production is expected to be costly and time-consuming. When in effect, the tariffs may result in increased Toyota vehicle prices, reduced demand and squeezed margins.

Thus, as the tariffs loom, automakers are bracing for a phase of turmoil that could redefine the industry. On the other end of this challenge, the auto sector dynamics may emerge in an unpredictable way.

