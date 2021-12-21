Doximity: Delivering Strong Results, Lofty Valuation

Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) is a digital platform for U.S. medical professionals.

Its cloud-based platform provides members with tools specifically built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, securely coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. The company was founded in 2010, and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Doximity went public in summer 2021 at an IPO price of $26 a share, raising gross proceeds of $494.3 million.

There has been a lot of volatility in the stock price; reaching a low of $41.17 and a high of $107.79. I am bearish on DOCS stock. The positive Q2 2022 financial results conflict with a lofty valuation.

Doximity Business News

On its official website, Doximity reports that 80% of doctors and 50% of all NPs and physician assistants are verified members of its digital healthcare platform.

This largest community of healthcare professionals has its application available both on Google Play and App Store. The company released a new study on “Physician Compensation and COVID-Related Retirement” with key findings being that “an extra 1% of physicians retired due to COVID; half consider leaving medicine due to overwork; gender pay gap is 28%.”

Several new enhancements have been announced lately by Doximity to improve its Enterprise Telehealth platform.

The notable changes include the addition of a name badge that displays key information such as the clinician’s name, credentials, specialties, and hospital logo during a video call, an “Add Family” function which allows both patients and doctors to add family members during virtual live visits, and lastly, a partnership with Press Ganey focused on providing real-time experience surveys by the patients after the completion of their virtual visits.

Q2 Results

The Doximity earnings report for Q2 2022 was very positive.

The firm reported revenue of $79.4 million versus $45.1 million, a very large increase of 76% year-over-year, net income of $36.1 million versus $10 million in the same quarter one year ago, representing a 45% margin.

On a year-over-year basis, diluted net income per share was $0.17, versus $0.02, operating cash flow increased to $19.2 million, versus $12.7 million, and free cash flow grew to $18.1 million, versus $11.3 million.

Jeff Tangney, co-founder and CEO at Doximity, expressed his satisfaction stating, "We're particularly proud that our existing clients generated a record 173% net revenue retention rate (for the trailing 12 months), and that our telehealth platform grew to a record of over 330,000 active providers."

Fundamentals, Valuation

Doximity has a strong balance sheet, with zero debt as of September 30, 2021, and has a strong sales growth trend of 35.82% for FY 2020 to $116.39 million, and 77.76% in FY 2021 to $206.9 million.

What is even more positive is the profitability trend. Net income growth surged 1,720% in FY 2020 to $10.83 million and 99.06% in FY 2021 to $21.56 million.

What is worrisome for DOCS stock now is its valuation. Having a current market capitalization of $9 billion Doximity is trading now above 27 times its upper-range revenue guidance of $328.1 million for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.

Data from Simply Wall Street shows that DOCS stock is overvalued based on its P/E Ratio (119.5x) compared to the U.S. Healthcare Services industry average (98.6x) and based on DOCS' P/B Ratio (12.2x) compared to the U.S. Healthcare Services industry average (4.5x).

Corporate Insiders sold $9 million worth shares in the last three months, which may be interpreted as another signal of a rich stock and efforts to capitalize gains on its price surge.

Wall Street's Take

Doximity has a Moderate Buy consensus based on seven Buys, two Holds, and one Sell rating. The average Doximity price target of $72.30 represents 49.1% upside potential.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Stavros Georgiadis, CFA did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

