Doxee S.p.A. Updates Director Independence Criteria

Doxee S.p.A. (IT:DOX) has released an update.
Doxee S.p.A., a leader in Customer Communications Management, has updated its criteria for evaluating the independence of its directors in compliance with new regulations by Borsa Italiana. This move aligns with the company’s commitment to maintaining high governance standards while continuing to invest significantly in innovation and digital transformation.
