DOX vs. EPAM: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Computers - IT Services stocks are likely familiar with Amdocs (DOX) and Epam (EPAM). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, Amdocs is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Epam has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that DOX likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than EPAM has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

DOX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.47, while EPAM has a forward P/E of 39.48. We also note that DOX has a PEG ratio of 1.65. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. EPAM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.30.

Another notable valuation metric for DOX is its P/B ratio of 3.14. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, EPAM has a P/B of 7.65.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to DOX's Value grade of B and EPAM's Value grade of D.

DOX has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than EPAM, so it seems like value investors will conclude that DOX is the superior option right now.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.