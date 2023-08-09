DOX Named Top 10 SAFE International Dividend Stock

Amdocs Ltd. (Symbol: DOX) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''International S.A.F.E. 10'' list, signifying an international stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.0% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least five years of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Amdocs Ltd. is an underlying holding representing 1.14% of the Powershares International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID), which holds $12,418,374 worth of DOX shares.

Amdocs Ltd. (Symbol: DOX) made the "Dividend Channel International S.A.F.E. 10" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless five year history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least a half-decade of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by Amdocs Ltd. is $1.74/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 09/28/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for DOX, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

DOX operates in the Application Software sector, among companies like Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), and Oracle Corp (ORCL).

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.