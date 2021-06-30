Dow's (DOW) New Silicone Products to Enhance Auto Electrification

Dow Inc. DOW has introduced three new silicone-technology products — Dowsil TC-2035 CV Adhesive, Dowsil TC-4551 CV Gap Filler and Dowsil TC-4060 GB250 Thermal Gel — for electric and hybrid-electric vehicle electronics applications, diversifying its silicone portfolio to cater to the growing trends in automotive electrification.



Each of the products comes with unique features that optimize production and bring about cycle time reduction. The Dowsil Adhesive ensures high thermal conductivity, exceptional room temperatures and shelf-life stability for the assembly line. The Dowsil Gap Filler ensures reliable performance, in addition to high thermal conductivity. Both products also ensure controlled volatility, support sustainability and help avoid electrical contact failure.



Moreover, the Dowsil Thermal Gel warrants the highest thermal conductivity, besides superb heat dissipation and good dispensing. Its features make it an excellent use for applications such as converters, inverters and onboard chargers for battery packs. The gel also provides stress relief and shock damping under high-power and high-temperature conditions.



Dow noted that electric and hybrid vehicles need technologies that optimize their ultra-modern electronics systems. The company, with its long track record of technical proficiency, intends to expand its silicone material offerings to meet the fast-evolving market requirements. It also hopes to aid its customers to achieve sustainable manufacturing goals by reducing their carbon footprint.



Shares of Dow have surged 54.6% in a year, higher than the industry’s growth of 50.3%. The company’s estimated earnings growth rate for the current year is pegged at 326.5%.

The company, in its last earnings call, noted that it expects its businesses to benefit from the ongoing economic recovery, supported by the progress in vaccine distribution and tight market fundamentals. It is well placed for sustained value creation throughout this year and beyond, on the back of its geographic scale, advantageous cost positions, differentiated feedstock flexibility, leadership position in high-growth markets and top-quartile cash generation.

