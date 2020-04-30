Dow's (DOW) Earnings Miss, Sales Beat Estimates in Q1

Dow Inc. DOW is a material science company, providing a world-class portfolio of advanced, sustainable and leading-edge products.



Earnings



Dow’s adjusted earnings were 59 cents per share for the first quarter. The figure trailed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents.



Revenues



Dow posted revenues of $9,770 million. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9,575.7 million.



Estimate Trend



Investors should note that the earnings estimate for Dow for the first quarter have gone down over the past month.



Key Stats/Developments to Note



Dow realized more than $30 million of savings from stranded cost removal in the first quarter. It also returned $643 million to shareholders in the quarter through dividend and share repurchase.



Zacks Rank



Market Reaction



Dow’s shares were down 0.2% in pre-market trading. It would be interesting to see how the market reacts to the results during the trading session today.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.