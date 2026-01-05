Dow’s Corporate Bond ETF Bet Grows to $24 Million as Long-Term Yields Stay High

Key Points
Dow Chemical increased its VCLT holding by 51,571 shares in the third quarter.
The overall value of the VCLT position increased by $4.47 million from the previous period.
The firm also holds another 264,221 VCLT shares, for a total position value of $24.52 million.
On November 13, Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) disclosed in its 13F filing that during the third quarter of 2025, it bought 51,571 shares of the Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT).
What Happened
According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 13, Dow Chemical bought 51,571 additional shares of the Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF over the third quarter. The shares were worth about $4 million as of September 30. These were shares held with sole discretion; the firm separately reported holding onto 264,221 shares of the same ETF held with shared discretion.
What Else to Know
Top holdings after the filing:
- NYSEMKT: SPY: $226.94 million (85.5% of AUM)
- NASDAQ: VCLT: $24.52 million (9.4% of AUM)
- NYSE: AI: $3.85 million (1.5% of AUM)
- NASDAQ: IEF: $3.55 million (1.3% of AUM)
- NYSEMKT: SPLB: $1.64 million (0.6% of AUM)
As of Monday, shares were priced at $76.01, up about 2% over the past year.
ETF Overview
|Metric
|Value
|Net assets
|$8.98 billion
|Yield
|5.4%
|Price (as of Monday)
|$76.01
|1-year total return
|7%
ETF Snapshot
- VCLT tracks the Bloomberg U.S. 10+ Year Corporate Bond Index, providing exposure to long-term, investment-grade corporate bonds.
- It primarily invests in U.S. dollar-denominated, fixed-rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities greater than 10 years.
- It's a passively managed ETF with a low-cost indexing approach.
The Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF offers institutional investors targeted access to the long-duration segment of the U.S. investment-grade corporate bond market. The fund’s scale, with a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, positions it as a significant vehicle for those seeking yield and duration exposure. Its strategy emphasizes diversification and cost efficiency by tracking a broad, rules-based index of high-quality issuers.
Foolish Take
Dow’s reported assets remain overwhelmingly tilted toward equities, with its S&P 500 exposure alone accounting for more than 85% of reported AUM. Against that backdrop, incremental additions to long-duration corporate bonds look less like a macro bet and more like balance-sheet housekeeping.
The bond ETF now represents just under 10% of Dow’s disclosed portfolio, a meaningful allocation but hardly aggressive. What stands out is the quality of exposure. The fund tracks investment-grade issuers with maturities beyond 10 years, pairing duration sensitivity with credit profiles designed to hold up across cycles. With a 30-day SEC yield north of 5.6% and an expense ratio of just 0.03%, the risk-reward equation looks unusually clean for patient capital.
Dow’s split between sole and shared discretion also matters. Maintaining a much larger shared-discretion position suggests continuity rather than conviction drift. In other words, this looks like yield capture and cash optimization, not a dramatic repositioning.
Glossary
13F filing: A quarterly report filed by institutional investment managers disclosing their equity holdings to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or institution.
ETF (Exchange-traded fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding assets like stocks or bonds.
Dividend yield: The annual dividend income expressed as a percentage of the investment’s current price.
Annualized: A figure converted to a yearly rate, based on data from a shorter period.
Indexing approach: An investment strategy aiming to replicate the performance of a specific market index.
Investment-grade: Bonds rated as relatively low risk of default by credit rating agencies.
Duration exposure: The sensitivity of a bond or portfolio’s price to changes in interest rates, based on maturity length.
Fixed-rate security: A bond or debt instrument that pays a set interest rate until maturity.
Passively managed: A fund management style aiming to match, not outperform, a specific index.
Rules-based index: An index constructed using predefined, transparent criteria for selecting and weighting securities.
Expense ratio: The annual fee expressed as a percentage of assets, covering a fund’s operating costs.
Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends C3.ai. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.