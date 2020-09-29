Dow's Collaboration With Luhai to Boost Plastics Circularity

Dow Inc. DOW and the Xiamen, China-based integrated waste management company, Luhai, have recently announced their collaboration to increase the circularity of plastics in China by giving plastics waste collected by Luhai a second life.

Dow’s latest arrangement is in line with its new sustainability targets enabling one-million metric tons of plastic to be collected, recycled or reused through its direct actions as well as partnerships by 2030. Luhai's waste management action is focused on collecting and recycling several types of post-consumer plastics.

This strategic partnership will enable Dow to use its expertise to develop new circular plastic solutions for the Asia Pacific market from the plastic waste collected by Luhai. Dow’s goal is to protect the ecosystems by diverting plastic wastes from the environment. Through this collaboration, Dow aims to demonstrate the value of recycled plastics and increase the recycling and collection of post-consumer plastics in local communities.

Dow’s shares have lost 13.2% year to date compared with 7.4% decline recorded by the industry.

Dow is likely to gain from cost-synergy savings and productivity actions. It focuses on maintaining cost and operational discipline through cost synergy as well as stranded cost-removal initiatives.

It is also benefiting from higher demand for its materials across healthcare and packaging markets, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak has led to a surge in demand for health, hygiene and safety products.

