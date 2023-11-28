News & Insights

Markets
DOW

Dow's Board Approves Investment For Path2Zero Project; To Begin Construction In 2024

November 28, 2023 — 06:53 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Dow (DOW) said its board has declared Final Investment Decision on the Fort Saskatchewan Path2Zero investment to build a net-zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions integrated ethylene cracker and derivatives facility in Alberta, Canada. The $6.5 billion project includes building a new ethylene cracker and increasing polyethylene capacity by 2 million MTA as well as retrofitting the site's existing cracker to net-zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions. The company expects the investment to deliver $1 billion of EBITDA growth per year at full run rates.

The approval enables Dow to begin construction in 2024. The company anticipates capacity additions to come online in phases, with the first phase starting up in 2027, adding approximately 1,285 KTA of ethylene and polyethylene capacity, and the second phase starting up in 2029, adding an additional approximately 600 KTA of capacity.

Dow's investment leverages approximately $2 billion of investment from third-party companies for circular hydrogen, CO2 capture, and other infrastructure assets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DOW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.