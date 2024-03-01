Downturn in Polish manufacturing eases and outlook improves, PMI shows

WARSAW, March 1 (Reuters) - The downturn in Poland's manufacturing sector eased in February as declines in new orders and output slowed, a survey showed on Friday, although companies had to cope with longer delivery times from suppliers.

S&P Global's Polish manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 47.9 in February from 47.1 in January, remaining below the 50.0 line that separates growth from contraction for the 22nd month in a row. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 47.3.

"Slower falls in output and new orders were encouraging developments in February, but it is sobering that the current downturns in these key indicators are now the longest on record since the Polish PMI survey began back in 1998," Trevor Balchin, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said in a statement.

"But the worst of the downturn appears to have passed... The 12-month outlook for production improved further, reaching the highest since June 2021."

While Polish manufacturing has seen a record long decline in output and new orders, the rates of decline slowed last month and were among the weakest over the past two years, the survey showed.

European markets, especially Germany, remained a key source of weakness.

February data signalled a rise in input prices for only the second time in the past 11 months, according to the survey, but the increase was modest and manufacturing output prices fell for the 11th month in a row as firms sought to boost competitiveness amid weak demand.

The Future Output Index, meanwhile, rose for the second month running, the first sustained increase since the first quarter of 2023.

