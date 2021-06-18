Downside Risk Remains In MGM Resorts Stock

The market capitalization of MGM Resorts stock (NYSE: MGM) has surged by $6 billion from pre-Covid levels assisted by its sports betting and iGaming application. The company’s Las Vegas and Regional businesses observed sequential improvement during the first quarter. However, MGM China continued to report weaker figures as tourist visitations remained restricted by the government. Notably, the Macau casino wagers are likely to face near-term headwinds from low tourist numbers. Also, the shares of MGM’s peers in the sports betting industry, Penn National Gaming and Draft Kings have trended downward due to high competitive rivalry.

According to the Trefis Machine Learning Engine, which identifies trends in the company’s historical stock price data, MGM Resorts stock is likely to move 1.3% in the next one-month (twenty-one trading days) period after experiencing 0.3% move in the past week (five trading days).

But how would these numbers change if you are interested in holding MGM Resorts stock for a shorter or a longer time period?

MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE:

IF MGM stock moved by -5% over 5 trading days, THEN over the next twenty-one trading days, MGM stock moves an average of 5 percent, which implies an excess return of 2.7 percent compared to the S&P 500.

There is 60% probability of a positive return over the next twenty-one trading days and 53.7% probability of a positive excess return.

Some Fun Scenarios, FAQs & Making Sense of MGM Resorts Stock Movements:

Question 1: Is the average return for MGM Resorts stock higher after a drop?

Answer:

Consider two situations,

Case 1: MGM Resorts International stock drops by -5% or more in a week

Case 2: MGM Resorts International stock rises by 5% or more in a week

Is the average return for MGM Resorts International stock higher over the subsequent month after Case 1 or Case 2?

MGM stock fares better after Case 1, with an average return of 5% over the next month (21 trading days) under Case 1 (where the stock has just suffered a 5% loss over the previous week), versus, an average return of 2.8% for Case 2.

In comparison, the S&P 500 has an average return of 3.1% over the next 21 trading days under Case 1, and an average return of just 0.5% for Case 2 as detailed in our dashboard that details the average return for the S&P 500 after a fall or rise.



Question 2: Does patience pay?

Answer:

If you buy and hold MGM Resorts International stock, the expectation is over time the near-term fluctuations will cancel out, and the long-term positive trend will favor you – at least if the company is otherwise strong.

Overall, according to data and Trefis machine learning engine’s calculations, patience absolutely pays for most stocks!

For MGM stock, the returns over the next N days after a -5% change over the last 5 trading days is detailed in the table below, along with the returns for the S&P500:

Question 3: What about the average return after a rise if you wait for a while?

Answer:

The average return after a rise is understandably lower than a fall as detailed in the previous question. Interestingly, though, if a stock has gained over the last few days, you would do better to avoid short-term bets for most stocks – although MGM stock appears to be an exception to this general observation.

MGM’s returns over the next N days after a 5% change over the last 5 trading days is detailed in the table below, along with the returns for the S&P500:



