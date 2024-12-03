Downing Renewables Strengthens Portfolio with Share Buyback

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc (GB:DORE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc has purchased 20,000 of its own shares, now holding over 13 million shares in treasury, as part of its strategy to provide stable income through a diversified renewable energy portfolio. The company aims to support the transition to net zero while ensuring consistent revenue for shareholders. DORE’s commitment to sustainability has earned it recognition, including the London Stock Exchange’s Green Economy Mark.

For further insights into GB:DORE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.