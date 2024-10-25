News & Insights

Stocks

Downing Renewables Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

October 25, 2024 — 12:12 pm EDT

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc (GB:DORE) has released an update.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc has repurchased 20,000 of its own shares to hold in treasury, adjusting its total voting shares to 172,309,110. This move aligns with DORE’s strategy to provide sustainable income through its diversified renewable energy and infrastructure investments in the UK and Northern Europe. As a recognized player in the green economy, DORE continues to focus on supporting the transition to net zero, offering financial stability and growth potential for its investors.

