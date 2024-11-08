Downing Renewables Buys Back Shares to Boost Sustainability

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc (GB:DORE) has released an update.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc has repurchased 120,985 of its own shares at an average price of 83.51 pence, with these shares to be held in treasury. This move leaves the company with 172,133,125 voting shares in circulation, reflecting its strategy to manage share capital while supporting its sustainable investment goals. DORE aims to deliver stable income through its diverse portfolio of renewable energy and infrastructure assets across the UK and Northern Europe.

