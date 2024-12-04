Downing Renewables Boosts Treasury with Share Buyback

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc (GB:DORE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc has repurchased 20,000 of its own shares at an average price of 77.40 pence each, which will be held in Treasury. This transaction adjusts the total number of voting shares in circulation to 171,577,889. DORE aims to offer investors sustainable income through its diversified renewable energy and infrastructure investments, contributing to the global transition to net zero.

For further insights into GB:DORE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.