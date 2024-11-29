News & Insights

Downing Renewables Boosts Stability with Share Buyback

November 29, 2024 — 12:17 pm EST

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc (GB:DORE) has released an update.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc (DORE) has repurchased 50,000 of its own shares at 78.18 pence each, holding them in treasury. This move is part of DORE’s strategy to enhance its financial stability while focusing on renewable energy and infrastructure investments in the UK and Northern Europe. With a commitment to sustainable growth, DORE continues to attract investors interested in the green economy.

