Downing Renewables Bolsters Share Value with Buyback

November 01, 2024 — 01:17 pm EDT

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc (GB:DORE) has released an update.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc recently repurchased 25,000 of its own shares at 81.80 pence each, reinforcing its strategy of providing stable revenue and consistent income to shareholders. With a focus on renewable energy and infrastructure investments, the company is committed to accelerating the transition to net zero and has been recognized for its contributions to the green economy.

