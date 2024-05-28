Downing LLP Reduces Stake in TheWorks.co.uk

TheWorks.co.uk plc (GB:WRKS) has released an update.

TheWorks.co.uk PLC has reported a change in major shareholdings, with Downing LLP having decreased their stake to 3.36% of voting rights, amounting to 2,100,000 shares, as of May 24, 2024. The notification to TheWorks.co.uk PLC was made on May 28, 2024, marking a drop from the previous notification of 4.4% ownership. This adjustment reflects Downing LLP’s strategic changes within its investment portfolio.

For further insights into GB:WRKS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.