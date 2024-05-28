Downing LLP Reduces Stake in TheWorks.co.uk

News & Insights

TheWorks.co.uk plc (GB:WRKS) has released an update.

TheWorks.co.uk PLC has reported a change in major shareholdings, with Downing LLP having decreased their stake to 3.36% of voting rights, amounting to 2,100,000 shares, as of May 24, 2024. The notification to TheWorks.co.uk PLC was made on May 28, 2024, marking a drop from the previous notification of 4.4% ownership. This adjustment reflects Downing LLP’s strategic changes within its investment portfolio.

