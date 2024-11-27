Downing LLP Reduces Stake in Synectics PLC

Synectics (GB:SNX) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Downing LLP has adjusted its stake in Synectics PLC, reducing its holding to 7.79% of voting rights as of November 22, 2024. This shift in holdings, notified on November 26, reflects a slight decrease from a previous position of 8.84%. Such movements are crucial for investors tracking stock ownership and shareholder influence in UK-based Synectics.
For further insights into GB:SNX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Symbotic Craters 36% on Financial Misstatements and 10-K Filing Delay
- How Will Apple Be Affected by Google/DOJ Battle? Barclays Chimes In
- ‘Load Up Despite California’s EV Noise,’ Says Daniel Ives About Tesla Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.