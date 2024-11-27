Downing LLP Reduces Stake in Synectics PLC

Synectics (GB:SNX) has released an update.

Downing LLP has adjusted its stake in Synectics PLC, reducing its holding to 7.79% of voting rights as of November 22, 2024. This shift in holdings, notified on November 26, reflects a slight decrease from a previous position of 8.84%. Such movements are crucial for investors tracking stock ownership and shareholder influence in UK-based Synectics.

