News & Insights

Stocks

Downing LLP Reduces Stake in Synectics PLC

November 27, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Synectics (GB:SNX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Downing LLP has adjusted its stake in Synectics PLC, reducing its holding to 7.79% of voting rights as of November 22, 2024. This shift in holdings, notified on November 26, reflects a slight decrease from a previous position of 8.84%. Such movements are crucial for investors tracking stock ownership and shareholder influence in UK-based Synectics.

For further insights into GB:SNX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.