Downing LLP Adjusts Stake in Flowtech Fluidpower

May 22, 2024 — 01:19 pm EDT

Flowtech Fluidpower (GB:FLO) has released an update.

Flowtech Fluidpower PLC has reported that on May 21, 2024, Downing LLP crossed a significant threshold in voting rights, resulting in a change in their holdings. Downing now possesses 7.36% of voting rights within the company, a decrease from their previous notification of 8.97%. This shift in ownership was formally disclosed to Flowtech Fluidpower on the following day.

