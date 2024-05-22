Downing LLP Adjusts Stake in Flowtech Fluidpower

Flowtech Fluidpower (GB:FLO) has released an update.

Flowtech Fluidpower PLC has reported that on May 21, 2024, Downing LLP crossed a significant threshold in voting rights, resulting in a change in their holdings. Downing now possesses 7.36% of voting rights within the company, a decrease from their previous notification of 8.97%. This shift in ownership was formally disclosed to Flowtech Fluidpower on the following day.

