Downing investment trust buys Swedish hydropower plants from Fortum

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust on Tuesday said it has completed the acquisition of eight hydropower plants in Sweden from Fortum Sweden for about 65 million euros ($78 million).

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust DORE.L on Tuesday said it has completed the acquisition of eight hydropower plants in Sweden from Fortum Sweden FORTUM.HE for about 65 million euros ($78 million).

The hydropower plants in central and southern Sweden have an annual average production of 108 gigawatt hours, the investment trust said.

($1 = 0.8314 euros)

(Reporting by Nina Chestney Editing by David Goodman )

((nina.chestney@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 020 7513 5674; Reuters Messaging: nina.chestney.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More