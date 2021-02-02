Downing investment trust buys Swedish hydropower plants from Fortum

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust DORE.L on Tuesday said it has completed the acquisition of eight hydropower plants in Sweden from Fortum Sweden FORTUM.HE for about 65 million euros ($78 million).

The hydropower plants in central and southern Sweden have an annual average production of 108 gigawatt hours, the investment trust said.

($1 = 0.8314 euros)

(Reporting by Nina Chestney Editing by David Goodman )

