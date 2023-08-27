News & Insights

Markets
SOFI

Downgrades a Warning Sign for Banks? Not So Fast! 3 Bargain Bank Stocks to Buy Now

August 27, 2023 — 05:04 am EDT

Written by Jason Hall for The Motley Fool ->

We've seen three of America's biggest banks fail and get taken over by the FDIC this year, and in recent weeks Moody's and S&P Global have downgraded the credit rating for even more. The near-term environment doesn't look great for the sector. But Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall still sees opportunity to profit in the right banks. In this video, he makes the case for three of his favorites: SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), Axos Financial (NYSE: AX), and Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE: LOB).

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Aug. 23, 2023. The video was published on Aug. 27, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies
When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and SoFi Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 21, 2023

Jason Hall has positions in Axos Financial, Live Oak Bancshares, and SoFi Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axos Financial, Live Oak Bancshares, Moody's, and S&P Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policyJason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SOFI
MCO
SPGI
AX
LOB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.