Downgrade: The Latest Revenue And EPS Forecasts For Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN)

One thing we could say about the covering analyst on Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analyst seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the latest downgrade, Kaspien Holdings' one analyst currently expects revenues in 2023 to be US$153m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 38% to US$0.44. Prior to this update, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of US$174m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.32 in 2023. There looks to have been a major change in sentiment regarding Kaspien Holdings' prospects, with a measurable cut to revenues and the analyst now forecasting a loss instead of a profit.

NasdaqCM:KSPN Earnings and Revenue Growth December 15th 2021

The consensus price target fell 33% to US$40.00, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Kaspien Holdings' valuation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One thing that stands out from these estimates is that shrinking revenues are expected to moderate over the period ending 2023 compared to the historical decline of 23% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 15% per year. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately Kaspien Holdings is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analyst is expecting Kaspien Holdings to become unprofitable next year. Unfortunately the analyst also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Kaspien Holdings' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from the analyst, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of Kaspien Holdings.

That said, the analyst might have good reason to be negative on Kaspien Holdings, given a short cash runway. Learn more, and discover the 3 other concerns we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.