Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Performing In The Near Term

Today is shaping up negative for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

After this downgrade, Y-mAbs Therapeutics' seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$60m in 2021. This would be a major 128% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to be contained, narrowing 18% from last year to US$1.20. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$70m and losses of US$1.02 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

NasdaqGS:YMAB Earnings and Revenue Growth June 29th 2021

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$56.88, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Y-mAbs Therapeutics, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$70.00 and the most bearish at US$42.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Y-mAbs Therapeutics. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling in light of the downgrade but, with a serious decline expected this year, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

