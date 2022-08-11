Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Performing In The Near Term

Today is shaping up negative for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following this downgrade, NVIDIA's 42 analysts are forecasting 2023 revenues to be US$30b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to plummet 43% to US$2.14 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$33b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.08 in 2023. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a measurable cut to revenue estimates and a pretty serious decline to earnings per share numbers as well.

NasdaqGS:NVDA Earnings and Revenue Growth August 11th 2022

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the US$225 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values NVIDIA at US$370 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$130. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely differing views on what kind of performance this business can generate. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 0.06% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 25% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 8.4% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that NVIDIA's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for NVIDIA. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that NVIDIA's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on NVIDIA after the downgrade.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple NVIDIA analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

