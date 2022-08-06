Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Performing In The Near Term

One thing we could say about the analysts on iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the latest downgrade, iSpecimen's three analysts currently expect revenues in 2022 to be US$9.9m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Losses are supposed to balloon 31% to US$1.27 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$11m and US$1.13 per share in losses. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

NasdaqCM:ISPC Earnings and Revenue Growth August 6th 2022

The consensus price target fell 11% to US$9.83, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for iSpecimen's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values iSpecimen at US$17.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$5.50. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how think this business will perform. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the iSpecimen's past performance and to peers in the same industry. One thing that stands out from these estimates is that shrinking revenues are expected to moderate over the period ending 2022 compared to the historical decline of 6.6% per annum over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 16% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect iSpecimen to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at iSpecimen. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of iSpecimen.

After a downgrade like this, it's pretty clear that previous forecasts were too optimistic. What's more, we've spotted several possible issues with iSpecimen's business, like dilutive stock issuance over the past year. Learn more, and discover the 4 other concerns we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

