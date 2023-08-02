Downer EDI (ASX:DOW) Price Target Increased by 10.20% to 4.49

The average one-year price target for Downer EDI (ASX:DOW) has been revised to 4.49 / share. This is an increase of 10.20% from the prior estimate of 4.07 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.94 to a high of 5.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.20% from the latest reported closing price of 4.39 / share.

Downer EDI Maintains 2.28% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.28%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.64%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Downer EDI. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 7.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOW is 0.10%, a decrease of 9.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.85% to 76,574K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 17,739K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,566K shares, representing an increase of 12.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOW by 0.45% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 9,764K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,057K shares, representing an increase of 7.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOW by 2.69% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,876K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,947K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOW by 12.17% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,147K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,122K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOW by 14.52% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 4,211K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.