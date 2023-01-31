Down Payment vs ‘Down the Aisle': Where A Wedding Costs More Than A Home – 2023 Edition

When planning for a milestone like a wedding or buying a home, many couples find that they have to choose between the two. Paying for a wedding can be a very big expense, but putting a down payment on a home is also a substantial financial commitment.

Nationally, the average down payment (13%) on the median home sales price was $39,973 in 2021, which is substantially higher than the average wedding cost of $27,063 in the same year. This means that in most places, having a wedding takes far less cash than buying a home. But that isn't the case everywhere.

SmartAsset crunched the numbers to identify and rank the cities where getting married is more expensive than buying a home in 2023. In this study, SmartAsset compared data from 150 of the largest metro areas in the U.S. across two metrics: the average wedding cost and a 13% down payment on the median-priced home. For more details on how we sourced and analyzed our data, read our Data and Methodology section below.

In 23 cities, weddings are the more expensive option. In Peoria, IL, a wedding exceeds the cost of a 13% down payment by nearly 41%. However, if you were to bump that down payment up to the suggested 20% down payment then no cities have average weddings that exceed the cost.

1. Peoria, IL

Peoria county is known for its Grandview Drive, which is two and a half miles of scenic road that Theodore Roosevelt once called "the world's most beautiful drive." And this view comes at a price. A wedding in the Peoria metro area costs almost 41% more than a 13% home down payment. And if couples opted to pay for both a wedding and a home in the same year, they would have to foot a bill of at least $41,254.

2. Syracuse, NY

The average price of a wedding in Syracuse is $31,304, which is 31.44% more than a 13% home down payment ($23,816). This metro area is home to rich architectural landmarks and historical buildings, which likely makes it a popular wedding destination. But with home prices among the lowest in our study, putting a 13% home down payment in Syracuse could be more affordable than a wedding.

3. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

With a limited number of vendors and expensive venues in the area, weddings in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman (commonly referred to by locals as "The Valley") are almost 25% higher than a 13% home down payment. While it ranks No.3 on our list, weddings here are still on the less expensive side at $22,373, which lands at No.26 out of the 150 cities we studied.

4. Cleveland-Elyria, OH

If you wander about 70 miles SE of "The Valley" you'll run into Cleveland-Elyria, where the gap between a wedding and a home down payment is only slightly less than its northern relative. Here, there's a 24.62% difference between the average wedding ($30,919) and a 13% down payment on the average home ($24,811).

5. Rochester, NY

At $31,340, the average cost of a wedding in Rochester, New York was higher in 2021 than the average wedding cost for the entire top 10, which was $27,919. Rochester weddings tend to be about 24.56% higher than a 13% down payment on the average home in the area, which typically costs $193,544.

6. York-Hanover, PA

York-Hanover residents have the highest home prices of our top 10 with, an average home sale price of $224,374. This also means the 13% down payment is on the higher end at $29,169. Even with the bigger price tag, this home down payment was still 16.8% less expensive than the average wedding, which stood at $34,069 (the highest price in our top 10).

7. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA

Fans of the cult classic television show "The Office" will easily recognize the familiar Scranton name, but may be slightly unaware that weddings are actually quite pricier than home down payments in the area. Making a 13% down payment on a median-priced home in the Scranton--Wilkes-Barre will set you back by $22,936. This is 16.76% cheaper than the average wedding at $26,780.

8. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY

Buffalo-Cheektowaga is the third metro area from New York to rank in our top 10. A wedding here will cost you on average $32,394. This places it at 15.95% higher than a 13% home down payment of $27,938. Buffalo-Cheektowaga is roughly $1,675 cheaper than York-Hanover in Pennsylvania, which is the most expensive average wedding in our top 10.

9. Toledo, OH

Toledo offers a great variety of wedding factors and is also home to a vibrant culinary scene, which can contribute to their average wedding cost of $22,975. The housing market in this metro area is also relatively inexpensive with an average home sales price of $155,663. But with a 13% home down payment sitting at $20,236, a Toledo wedding will cost 13.53% more.

10. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

The Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metro area is know for its music and theater. Residents here have the lowest average wedding cost in the top 10 ($22,908). This is still relatively high, considering that its 12.91% more than a 13% down payment for a home in the area.

To find the places where average wedding costs are more than the typical down payment associated with a home mortgage, we analyzed data for 150 of the largest metro areas in the country. For each area, we considered three metrics:

Average wedding cost. Data comes from theweddingreport.com and is for 2021.

Data comes from theweddingreport.com and is for 2021. Median home sales price. Data comes from Zillow and is for October 2021 and October 2022.

Data comes from Zillow and is for October 2021 and October 2022. 13% down payment. The typical down payment for all buyers is 13%, according to the National Association of Realtors. We calculated this simply by taking 13% of the median home sales price in each metro area.

For each metro area, we divided the down payment figure by the average cost of a wedding there. We then ranked the metro areas based on how much more an average wedding costs compared to a 13% down payment on a median-priced home.

You don't need 20% for a down payment. While buyers have traditionally been encouraged to put 20% down on a home purchase, you can buy a home with far less upfront. One option is a loan from the Federal Housing Administration allows you to put as little as 3.5% down, although you'll need to pay mortgage insurance. Some lenders may even permit buyers to put just 3% down.

While buyers have traditionally been encouraged to put 20% down on a home purchase, you can buy a home with far less upfront. One option is a loan from the Federal Housing Administration allows you to put as little as 3.5% down, although you'll need to pay mortgage insurance. Some lenders may even permit buyers to put just 3% down. Run the numbers. SmartAsset has a number of tools that can help first-time homebuyers with the process. Our rate comparison tool can help you evaluate different lenders based on the interest rates they're currently offering. Our mortgage calculator, meanwhile, can help you determine how much your monthly payments will be.

SmartAsset has a number of tools that can help first-time homebuyers with the process. Our rate comparison tool can help you evaluate different lenders based on the interest rates they're currently offering. Our mortgage calculator, meanwhile, can help you determine how much your monthly payments will be. Work with a professional. A real estate agent isn't the only professional who can help you buy a home. A financial advisor can help you save for a down payment and set a budget for your house hunt. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three vetted financial advisors in your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

