Down payment: Mortgage provider Guild Holdings prices downsized IPO below the range at $15

Guild Holdings, which provides personalized mortgage services and loan origination, raised $98 million by offering 6.5 million shares (100% secondary) at $15, below the range of $17 to $19. Selling shareholders had originally filed to offer 8.5 million shares.



Guild Holdings plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol GHLD. Wells Fargo Securities, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan and JMP Securities acted as joint bookrunners on the deal.



