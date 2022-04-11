Down Over 50%: 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy on the Dip

It's no secret 2022 has been a rough year for the technology sector, as high-growth stocks extended their declines from the back half of 2021. Many of them have meandered deep in bear market territory for months, which is an intimidating fact if you're looking to add them to your portfolio. But a long-term focus could be the key to success, as history proves that times like these can be ideal for putting money to work.

Three Motley Fool contributors think Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) are great high-growth opportunities for the long run, with each stock trading at a discount of 50% or more from their all-time highs.

Changing the (mobile) game

Anthony Di Pizio (Skillz): With the widespread adoption of smartphones and tablets, mobile games have soared in popularity. In fact, mobile now makes up over 50% of the value of the entire gaming industry worldwide, and it's expected to take even more market share in the future.

The mobile gaming industry is rich with developers creating a diverse variety of products. But there's a problem: Up to 98% of them won't achieve breakthrough financial success, which could pose a threat to the survival of the entire sector in the long run. That's a problem Skillz wants to solve. The company's platform facilitates real-money competitive tournaments for its 30 million players, who buy in to create a pot that gets split among the winners. But of course, both Skillz and the game developers take a cut first.

It offers a brand new way to monetize games that aren't getting mainstream traction. But it also means successful hit products typically don't join Skillz, so the platform is comprised mainly of generic titles. However in 2021, the company inked an exciting deal with the NFL to bring a mobile football game to life, and it has since partnered with the UFC, so the future could certainly look much different.

Skillz generated $384 million in revenue during 2021, which was a 67% jump over 2020. The company continues to make net losses, which is a concern for investors, but it's in the process of restructuring some of its marketing costs to help boost the bottom line. It won't be a quick turnaround, but over the long term, a solid business might come out the other side of these changes.

With Skillz stock down 89% from its all-time high, it might be time to place a bet -- although be weary of the potential risks, as there's no guarantee this innovator will successfully reach profitability.

A bargain-bin industry leader

Jamie Louko (Roku): There have been a handful of dominant businesses that took a tumble in 2022 so far, but Roku stands out as one of the more appealing buys at this moment. Shares of the leading streaming platform are down almost 67% over the past year. Despite the short-term headwinds that have pushed this stock lower, there is a lot to like about Roku.

Supply chain challenges have ravaged the TV market, making it harder for consumers to buy and receive TVs. Roku is a leader in the streaming platform space, so if nobody can get a TV, Roku doesn't have as many customers to sell to. As backlogs persist, Roku will see slower growth. This is why management forecasted Q1 revenue to grow just 25% year over year to $720 million, which is its slowest quarterly growth rate ever as a public company.

That being said, long-term investors who plan to buy and hold this stock for many years have an appealing opportunity today. These supply chain issues will resolve themselves eventually, and all streaming platform providers are suffering because of these backlogs. Therefore, Roku will likely remain the leader in the space as TV deliveries and production return to normal, and this leadership role is a lucrative one. The company had over 60 million accounts in Q4, and as consumers continue to shift from cable TV to streaming, this will likely keep expanding.

Another reason to remain optimistic is Roku's advertising business. Management noted that 45% of the time consumers watch TV, it is via streaming, yet advertisers have moved only 18% of their budgets toward streaming. Therefore, the advertising dollars being given to leading platforms like Roku have the potential to accelerate over the coming years as companies begin to realize the importance of the space to consumers' lives.

At six times sales, Roku is trading at valuations not seen since 2019. This provides investors with an appealing bargain on a leader with powerful tailwinds at its back. Roku has the opportunity to leverage its market position into prosperity over the long term after these supply chain issues subside.

A gateway to the gig economy

Trevor Jennewine (Fiverr International): Early on, the pandemic turbocharged Fiverr's growth trajectory, and investors poured money into the stock, hoping to capitalize on the increased adoption of freelancer work. By early 2021, Fiverr traded at an exorbitant valuation of 57 times sales. But high inflation and weak guidance have since given investors reason to rethink that multiple, and the stock has fallen 79% from its high.

If you're a shareholder like me, you know those losses didn't feel good. But on the bright side, you now have the opportunity to buy a high-quality stock at a bargain. Fiverr is a cornerstone of the gig economy. Its marketplace platform connects businesses with freelancers, listing over 550 categories of digital services across nine different verticals, including graphics and design, programming and tech, and digital marketing.

Better yet, Fiverr supplements its marketplace with value-added services for freelancers, including tools for learning and development, task management, and advertising. Its platform also leans on artificial intelligence to personalize the experience for each buyer, simplifying the discovery process. Collectively, the breadth of its marketplace and the scope of its product portfolio have translated into strong financial results.

In 2021, Fiverr grew its active buyer base 23% to 4.2 million, and the spend per active buyer increased 18% to $242. Better yet, the take rate -- revenue as a percentage of total spend -- improved 210 basis points to 29.2%. To put that incredible metric in perspective, competitor Upwork's take rate was 14% in the fourth quarter, meaning it monetizes its business far less efficiently. In turn, Fiverr's revenue grew 57% to $298 million last year, and it posted positive free cash flow of $35 million, up 170%.

Here's the bottom line: Despite weak guidance for 2022 -- which isn't surprising after the supercharged growth throughout the pandemic -- Fiverr is still a leader in the growing gig economy. And with the stock now trading at 8.4 times sales, a far cheaper valuation than its three-year average of 20 time sales, now looks like a great time to buy.

Jamie Louko owns Fiverr International and Roku. Trevor Jennewine owns Fiverr International and Roku. Anthony Di Pizio has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Fiverr International, Roku, and Skillz Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Upwork. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

