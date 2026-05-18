Down Over 40% This Year, Is Lululemon Stock a Bargain Buy or a Value Trap?

Key Points

Lululemon recently unveiled its new CEO, who will be taking over in an attempt to turn the business around.

The company's sales rose by just 5% last year, and the top line has been declining for a while.

The stock looks incredibly cheap, but it also possesses plenty of risk.

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When a stock falls sharply in value, it can instantly attract the attention of bargain hunters. The challenge, however, is in distinguishing between the value traps and stocks that are in deep trouble and whose futures are uncertain, and the actual bargain buys that could be in great positions to recover.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) is precisely the type of stock that may be hard to make a decision on right now. While it has a top apparel brand that consumers are familiar with, it's also facing some significant challenges, and economic conditions are troubling. Its numbers haven't been great, and it recently announced a change in CEO.

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With the stock down more than 40% this year, could this be one heck of a bargain buy right now, or is Lululemon stock a classic value trap?

The company's new CEO faces a tall task ahead

Lululemon calls its new CEO a "proven brand builder," with Heidi O'Neill taking over as CEO in September. With decades of experience at another apparel giant -- Nike -- the hope is that O'Neill will be able to reenergize Lululemon's brand, which has struggled to generate much growth in recent quarters.

In the company's most recent fiscal year, which ended on Feb. 1, revenue of $11.1 billion was up a fairly modest 5%. A year earlier, its growth rate was 10%, and the prior year, its top line rose by nearly 19%. It's been a pattern of slowing growth for Lululemon, and its new leader won't have an easy time turning things around, with inflation becoming a problem of late and economic conditions simply not being all that strong.

The stock is cheap, but it's also in trouble

Due to the steep sell-off in its share price this year, Lululemon stock is only trading at 10 times its trailing earnings. That's incredibly cheap when you consider that the S&P 500 average is a multiple of 27. The stock hasn't been trading this low since 2018, potentially making it a compelling option for value-oriented investors.

However, I believe it's a value trap that investors should stay away from. At the very least, a wait-and-see approach might make the most sense. The company's high-priced products may have a difficult time winning consumers over, and a lawsuit filed against Costco Wholesale last year highlighted just how easy it may be to knock off the company's products.

Without a clear strategy as to how it can turn things around and create strong demand for its high-end products, Lululemon's stock may be destined to fall even lower in the future.

Should you buy stock in Lululemon Athletica Inc. right now?

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale, Lululemon Athletica Inc., and Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.