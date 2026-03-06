Down but Not Out: Is Novo Nordisk a Conditional Buy as Eli Lilly Leads the GLP‑1 Market?

Key Points

Novo Nordisk shares look cheap, but execution and management changes weigh on investor confidence.

Eli Lilly’s stronger GLP-1 growth and consistency support its premium versus Novo’s conditional value story.

Is Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) a bargain or a value trap as it battles Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) for GLP‑1 leadership, execution credibility, and premium growth? Watch the video below to see how investors might navigate this high‑stakes rivalry.

*This video was published on Feb. 24, 2026.

Andy Cross has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Loren Horst has positions in Novo Nordisk. Nicholas Sciple has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.