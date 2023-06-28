Down From Last Year But Regaining Ground, Mortgage Demand Rises For A Third Week

For the third week in a row, the number of mortgage applications has increased, according to the latest Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) survey. The bump comes as new-home sales surge and existing-home sales remain stagnant.

For the week ending June 23, mortgage applications rose 3% versus the previous week’s volume, the MBA reported on June 28. This upswing follows two back-to-back weekly increases.

Overall, however, the level of application activity for the week was 33% below its year-ago level. The volume of applications for purchase mortgages is down 21%; for refinance mortgages, the drop is 32%.

Even so, the increased volume of purchase applications represents the highest level of activity since early May, said Joel Kan, vice president and deputy chief economist at the MBA, in a news release.

30-year and 15-year Mortgage Rates Barely Change; ARMs Go Up

The jump in mortgage applications occurred alongside tiny movements in average mortgage rates, according to the MBA. It reported that for 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages, the rate edged up from 6.73% to 6.75% this week. The average 15-year mortgage rate dipped from 6.26% to 6.23%, according to the MBA.

A bigger change occurred in the average rate for a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM), which went from 6.09% to 6.28%.

The association predicts the closely watched rate for a 30-year mortgage will drop to 5.8% by the end of 2023 and 4.9% by the end of 2024.

The MBA survey covers more than three-fourths of U.S. residential mortgage applications received by mortgage bankers, commercial banks and savings-and-loan associations.

Inventory Shortage Stifles Home Sales

Sales of existing homes continue to be hampered by a lack of for-sale inventory as many would-be sellers hang onto their lower-rate mortgges, the MBA’s Kan said. Instead, he said, “New-home sales have been driving purchase activity in recent months.”

May data bears this out. Sales of existing homes budged only 0.2% from the previous month, the National Association of Realtors said on June 22. Meanwhile, sales of new homes shot up 12.2% during the same period, the federal government reported June 27.

“This spring home shopping season has been tough, with low inventory and volatile mortgage rates limiting buyers at every turn,” said Nicole Bachaud, senior economist for the Zillow real estate marketplace. “However, the demand for homes is not letting up, with strong demographics keeping a large enough number of buyers in the pool who can afford to stay shopping.”

