Down Almost 50%, Is Walker & Dunlop a Buy Now?

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is a leader in commercial real estate finance, so given the state of the real estate market, it isn't much of a surprise that the stock has been beaten down lately. In this video, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP®, and Tyler Crowe discuss whether the stock is worth a closer look or if investors might want to stay away.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 23, 2023. The video was published on March 28, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Walker & Dunlop

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walker & Dunlop wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Walker & Dunlop. Tyler Crowe has positions in Walker & Dunlop. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walker & Dunlop. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.