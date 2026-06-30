Down About 16% and Trading at 16 Times Earnings, Is Domino's a Long-Term Buy Today?

Key Points

Domino’s trades near 16x earnings despite an asset-light, digitally driven delivery and takeout model.

Inflation, rival turmoil, and flexible promotions may shape Domino’s traffic, margins, and market share.

10 stocks we like better than Domino's Pizza ›

Is the market underestimating Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ: DPZ) at roughly 16x earnings, even as it leans on digital ordering, low prices, and smart promotions in an inflationary world? Watch the video below to see why conviction remains strong.

*This video was published on Jun. 17, 2026.

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Anthony Schiavone has positions in Starbucks. Jason Moser has positions in Starbucks. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Domino's Pizza and Starbucks. The Motley Fool recommends Yum! Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.