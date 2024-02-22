Down 97%, This Stock Could Have an Epic Comeback

Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) have dropped like a rock since their pandemic peak, and the company has shifted strategies. This is no longer a hardware-first company; Peloton wants to be the fitness anywhere company.

In this video, Travis Hoium shows how the transition is going and why patience is the key for investors in this fitness stock.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 20, 2024. The video was published on Feb. 21, 2024.

Travis Hoium has positions in Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.