Down 95% From Its Highs, Can This Dirt-Cheap Stock Rebound in 2024?

Entering the last week of 2023, the S&P 500 is up about 24%, erasing its losses from 2022. Much of those gains are coming from growth stocks that are back in favor with investors, concentrated in some of the best-known tech companies. The Nasdaq 100 tech index, a large-cap growth index, is up 53% this year.

But indexes are just that, and they don't tell every stock's story. Not every stock, or even every growth stock, is participating in the market rally. Digital payments processing company Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) is down 18% in 2023 and more than 95% from its highs after going public, and it trades at a dirt-cheap valuation. Is this a buying opportunity or a value trap?

Digital payments for high-risk industries

Paysafe offers digital payments solutions for many industries, including high-risk areas like gambling and foreign-exchange trading. It's also geared toward a higher-risk population that's underbanked and uses cash. It's like PayPal, but for companies that target cash payers or deal in complex sectors. However, it has plenty of users who just like its interface. For example, its peer-to-peer payments service, Skrill, has similar ratings to PayPal's Venmo and Block's Cash App.

Given that it serves regular businesses as well as solves problems for niche companies, it has a solid revenue stream and growth opportunities in fintech. However, it has been dealing with the same pressure as its peers in the current challenging macro environment. Customers are being more careful about spending, and dealing with a higher-risk population in an elevated interest rate environment poses its own problems.

In the 2023 third quarter, Paysafe's revenue increased 8% over last year. The digital wallets segment in particular is gaining momentum, and that bodes well for the future. The merchant solutions segment was up 6% from last year in the third quarter, while digital wallets was up 12%. Average transactions per user increased 40% year over year, and average revenue per user increased 25%.

Management focused on expanding this segment in 2023, with enhancement to the platform and new features. Its 2024 goals are to drive growth in the small business and eCash businesses.

The fintech segment is still expanding, and it's picking up steam again after a dip in e-commerce after the pandemic lockdowns ended. According to Statista, total transaction value in digital payments is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 11.8% through 2027. Paysafe is carving out a niche in this expanding field.

Is this cheap stock worth the risk?

Although Paysafe isn't profitable, it has demonstrated improvement in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and earnings on an adjusted basis, meaning excluding various expenses. Management believes these results reveal the business's underlying health, but investors should pay close attention to net profitability.

Paysafe works with high-risk clients and isn't reporting spectacular growth. Revenue has increased only 9% in the company's lifetime as a public company since March 2021, and what makes it even riskier is that it's low on cash. It had $226 million as of the end of the third quarter and $481 million in available funds, and net debt of $2.3 billion.

At the current price, Paysafe stock trades at the dirt-cheap valuation of less than 0.5 times trailing-12-month sales. That illustrates low investor confidence. Wall Street's average price target is 21% higher than the recent price of about $11.40. That's not bad, though not one of the six analysts covering Paysafe calls it a buy.

This is a risky stock right now, and there are plenty of others with more upside potential or lower risk that could be better options.

Should you invest $1,000 in Paysafe right now?

Before you buy stock in Paysafe, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Paysafe wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 18, 2023

Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Block and PayPal. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short December 2023 $67.50 puts on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.