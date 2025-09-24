Down 95%, Can Peloton Stock Mount a Comeback?

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) has improved a lot about its business in the last two years, but the company is still shrinking, and that's a problem for a technology company. In this video, Travis Hoium explains why this isn't yet a great buy for investors.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Sept. 22, 2025. The video was published on Sept. 23, 2025.

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.